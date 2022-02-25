Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.