Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $55.64 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

