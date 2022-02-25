Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $134.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

