Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 276.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMG opened at $136.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $128.39 and a one year high of $191.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,523,089. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

