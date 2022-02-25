Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $15,580,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,674,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.