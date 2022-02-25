Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

