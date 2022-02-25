Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,098 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VAC. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $161.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average is $159.55.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

