Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,643 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Post were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Post by 547.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Post by 287.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,170 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at about $13,016,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

NYSE:POST opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $118.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

