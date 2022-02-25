Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,434 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

