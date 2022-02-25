Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,402 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.