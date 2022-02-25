Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 622 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $254.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

