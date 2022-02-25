Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Loews by 24.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on L. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

