Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

