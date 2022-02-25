Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Insider Stacy D. Hardin Sells 1,000 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 1,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MXC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,991. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 165.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

