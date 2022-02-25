MGP Ingredients, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $78.63. 106,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289 over the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

