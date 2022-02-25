MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.100 EPS.

MGPI stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 106,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,754. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

