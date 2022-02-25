Michael Massaro Sells 4,830 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $240,926.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $142,311.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $406,008.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 375,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63.

Several research firms have commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 338,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

