Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.31. 952,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,651,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.44. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

