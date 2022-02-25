MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.45. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 67,951 shares trading hands.
MVIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 3.53.
In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
