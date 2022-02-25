Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Buys $13,575.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director John E. Noone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MPB stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $28.09. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,607. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.