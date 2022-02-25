Millennium Management LLC Acquires 336,592 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1,497.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.71% of Barnes Group worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE B opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

