Millennium Management LLC Has $16 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

GNRC opened at $301.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

