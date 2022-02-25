Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,030 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FYBR opened at $26.66 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

