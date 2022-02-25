Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,348,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,093,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.72% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,369,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,593,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.09 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

