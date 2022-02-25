Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 686,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Privia Health Group worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,679 shares of company stock worth $2,690,115 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

