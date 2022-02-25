Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 842,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,995 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.38% of Rush Street Interactive worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of RSI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.