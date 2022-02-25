Millennium Management LLC Sells 147,158 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Genpact worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 67.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

