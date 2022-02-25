Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,633,933 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,633,933 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Ferroglobe worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth about $926,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 609,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 82.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 171,699 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

GSM opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.73.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

