MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.52 Million

Brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to announce $63.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.26 million and the highest is $65.81 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $68.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $254.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.47 million to $257.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 841,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

