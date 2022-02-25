MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) SVP Sells $25,821.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 521,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $555.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
