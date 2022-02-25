MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) SVP Sells $25,821.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 521,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $555.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. State Street Corp grew its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.