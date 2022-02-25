Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.67

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.67 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.08 ($0.12). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12), with a volume of 411,454 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of £23.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Minds and Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,671.97). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,478,270 shares of company stock worth $31,771,160.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

