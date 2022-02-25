Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 7.7%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 10,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 52,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 38.75 and a quick ratio of 38.65.
Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.