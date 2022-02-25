Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 606,273 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.
Minoan Group Company Profile (LON:MIN)
Featured Stories
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.