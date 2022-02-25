Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Tops $9.07 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $438.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00186691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00205969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.79 or 0.07110334 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,509,074,186 coins and its circulating supply is 5,303,864,619 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.