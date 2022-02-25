MintMe.com Coin One Day Volume Reaches $36.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.31 million and $36.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,163.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.79 or 0.06988084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00278048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.92 or 0.00783675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00071235 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00390864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00215835 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

