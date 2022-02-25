Mirrored Alibaba Hits Market Capitalization of $6.43 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for about $116.03 or 0.00294306 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $164,767.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Alibaba alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.23 or 0.07062016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.90 or 1.00021448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 55,402 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Alibaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Alibaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.