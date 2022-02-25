Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $355.79 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $355.79 or 0.00917120 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.75 or 0.06905001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.61 or 0.99920638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 21,944 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.