Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Price Hits $309.59 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $238,711.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for about $309.59 or 0.00785614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.55 or 0.07152329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.10 or 1.00072603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048498 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 20,289 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

