Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 2% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $253,137.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65.62 or 0.00166905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.89 or 0.07037364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,329.23 or 1.00030738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 91,633 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

