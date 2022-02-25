Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626,494 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.98% of Mister Car Wash worth $53,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

