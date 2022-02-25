Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,185 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of Mitek Systems worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $654.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

