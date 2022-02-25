Mizuho Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $20.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

