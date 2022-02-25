MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,790 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $49,906,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.33. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $93.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

