MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,094 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of RWJ opened at $116.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $100.26 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average is $119.82.

