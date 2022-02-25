MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $170.07 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

