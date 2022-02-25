MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

