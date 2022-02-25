MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI opened at $116.88 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.01.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

