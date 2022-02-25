MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.18 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

