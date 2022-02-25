MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.