MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,153 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

